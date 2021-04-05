Travel School #2: Parks of California

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • The Stan-Kamps
    The Stan-Kamps at Half Dome in Yosemite, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp.
  • Tui and Leif Stanbury
    Tui and Leif Stanbury looking out over Yosemite, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp.
  • The truck before accident
    The retrofitted truck before the accident, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp.
  • The truck after accident
    The truck after the accident, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp.
  • Tui Stanbury with a giant pinecone
    Tui Stanbury with a giant pinecone, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp.
  • Leif and Tui Stanbury on a giant redwood
    Leif and Tui Stanbury on a giant redwood, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp.

When Alaska Airlines Captain Jodi Harskamp took leave due to the pandemic and her children’s school shifted to on-line learning, she and her husband Neal Stanbury decided to take school on the road.  In the first episode of this series, I spoke with the Stan-Kamp family after they had toured the parks of the Pacific Northwest and were taking a breather at Jodi’s aunt’s house in Grants Pass, Oregon. In this episode, the Stan-Kamps are leaving Oregon and beginning their journey through California. California has the most state parks and national parks in the United States. However, before they even make it out of Oregon, they encounter trouble.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Segment 1: Jodi Harskamp and Neal, Tui and Leif Stanbury aka The Stan-Kamps

BROADCAST: Thursday, April 8th, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, April 8th, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT

