Travel School #2: Parks of California

When Alaska Airlines Captain Jodi Harskamp took leave due to the pandemic and her children’s school shifted to on-line learning, she and her husband Neal Stanbury decided to take school on the road. In the first episode of this series, I spoke with the Stan-Kamp family after they had toured the parks of the Pacific Northwest and were taking a breather at Jodi’s aunt’s house in Grants Pass, Oregon. In this episode, the Stan-Kamps are leaving Oregon and beginning their journey through California. California has the most state parks and national parks in the United States. However, before they even make it out of Oregon, they encounter trouble.