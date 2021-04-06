Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska legislators begin to grapple with the budget but still haven’t settled on a PFD amount. And, mushers finally cross the finish line after a brutal Kobuk 440 sled dog race. Plus, Juneau health officials entice residents to get vaccinated with cash prizes.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Berett Wilbur in Kotzebue
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org