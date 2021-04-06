State of Art: Relive Anchorage’s first full-length classical music concert with this virtual re-enactment and lecture

On April 11, 1921, Anchorage held its first full-length classical music concert at the Empress Theater. The concert was called “A Longfellow Evening” and in celebration of the 100th anniversary Anchorage Festival of Music will be holding a virtual reenactment and a pre-concert lecture.

On this week’s episode of State of Art, we hear from Anchorage Festival of Music artistic director Laura Koenig. We find out what it took to not only put this event together, but also the research of original concert and its performers.

Pre-concert virtual lecture: April 11 at 4 p.m.

REGISTER HERE

Virtual concert: Watch any time beginning April 11

Anchorage Festival of Music YouTube