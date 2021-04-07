Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Hooper Bay Lady Warriors won the Alaska 2A state basketball championship on April 3, 2021 at Palmer High School. (Credit Greg Lincoln / Delta Discovery)

Tens of thousands of Alaskans could once-again be eligible for the state’s most generous retirement plan. And, a judge says all inmates can visit in-person with their lawyers. Plus, Hooper Bay’s girls basketball team takes home their first state title.

Nat Herz, Kavitha George and Alice Qannik Glenn in Anchorage

Matt Miller, Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

