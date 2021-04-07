What is ski biking? And why is it so fun?! | INDIE ALASKA

Ski biking is becoming more common at ski resorts across Europe and in some parts of the U.S., but Claudine Haynes is on a mission to bring it to Alaska. Inspired by her love of the easy-to-learn sport, she is building her own ski bikes and even inviting strangers to her house in Eagle River to try it out themselves.

Video and story by Valerie Kern

Additional video provided by Claudine Haynes

Music by APM Music and FirstCom Music

