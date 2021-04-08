Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Budget cuts to the University of Alaska could jeopardize federal funds for schools. And, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rumbles from Fairbanks to the Kenai Peninsula. Plus, the town of Tenakee Springs raises money online for it’s broken bridge.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Katherine Rose and Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
