Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 8, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
aerial photo of buildings and trees
The University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. (Photo: University of Alaska)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Budget cuts to the University of Alaska could jeopardize federal funds for schools. And, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rumbles from Fairbanks to the Kenai Peninsula. Plus, the town of Tenakee Springs raises money online for it’s broken bridge.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Katherine Rose and Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR