Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 9, 2021

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska domestic violence shelters grapple with a massive federal funding cut. And, some Alaska businesses say mandating the COVID vaccine is about workplace safety. Plus, a virtual Alaska Folk Fest features artist collaborations from around the world.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
