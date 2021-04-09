Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 9, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Bethel’s annual Peace Walk, hosted by the Tundra Women’s Coalition, on Oct. 3, 2016. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska domestic violence shelters grapple with a massive federal funding cut. And, some Alaska businesses say mandating the COVID vaccine is about workplace safety. Plus, a virtual Alaska Folk Fest features artist collaborations from around the world.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Mike Swasey in Skagway

