Alaskans asked to weigh in on Arctic Research Plan

Scientific research in the Arctic helps improve our understanding of the region and the way it’s changing, while also relying on and incorporating Indigenous knowledge. Researchers are planning out what the next five years of scientific investigation will look like there, and they want Alaskans to weigh in.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Larry Hinzman , Executive Director, Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee & Assistant Director for Polar Sciences, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

, Executive Director, Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee & Assistant Director for Polar Sciences, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Nikoosh Carlo, Director, Arctic Research Plan Development Director & CEO, CNC North Consulting

LINKS & RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.