How the pandemic has further strained recovery resources | Alaska Insight

Surviving the covid-19 pandemic has consumed the attention of many of us over the past year, but another killer has continued to claim lives. Overdose deaths are on the rise, and the need for substance abuse resources in Alaska is pressing. How have recovery programs around the state adjusted their services to meet the demand?

Lori Townsend talks with recovery advocate Christina Love in Juneau, Recover Alaska Executive Director Tiffany Hall, and Opioid Misuse and Addiction Specialist Elana Habib about the resources available.

Recovery resources and information: