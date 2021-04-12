LISTEN: As summer approaches, Alaska leaders are making continued efforts to salvage cruise tourism

The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway’s Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Emily Files/KHNS)

The pandemic eliminated most cruise tourism in Alaska in 2020. Nearly a year later, COVID-19 is still here, and the state is facing another uncertain tourism season.

Hope for big ships at some point this summer is not yet lost, but the outlook is bleak. Leaders in Alaska and Washington, D.C. are attempting to find solutions.

RELATED: Gov. Dunleavy announces national Alaska tourism ad campaign to counter ‘death grapple’ with CDC

KRBD Reporter Eric Stone explained some of the latest effort to get tourists back in Alaska.

LISTEN: