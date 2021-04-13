‘The dean’ meets with Biden, has concerns about infrastructure bill

President Biden met with lawmakers in the Oval Office Monday to discuss infrastructure. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, had a seat near Vice President Harris. (Photo: White House)

President Biden invited Republicans to the White House Monday in an attempt to win support for his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, and he took special notice of Rep. Don Young.

“We got the dean here. Don Young is here. We got the dean, so everything is going to be all right,” Biden said at the start, before media were excluded from the Oval Office. “But all kidding aside, I’m prepared to negotiate as to the extent of my infrastructure project, as well as how we pay for it.”

We can’t let the divisions of the moment stop us from doing right by our future. That’s why this afternoon, I brought together a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss how we can build America’s infrastructure back better with the American Jobs Plan. pic.twitter.com/OT3gSXQcU2 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2021

Young is called “the dean of the House” because he’s its most senior member.

Young is no stranger to big infrastructure bills. He authored a major one that became law in 2005, when he was chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. It was a record-breaker at the time. But, at less than $300 billion, Young’s SAFETEA-LU bill was a fraction of what Biden is proposing.

Young, according to The Washington Post, has concerns about the scope of the bill.

“Roads, bridges, and ports are undoubtedly infrastructure, and I believe that energy grids, broadband, and clean water can fit the definition as well,” Young said, according to the Post. “But I have concern that moving too far beyond this could sink the bill.”