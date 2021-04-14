Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s congressional delegation takes aim at federal obstacles to Alaska’s cruise season. And, Governor Dunleavy pitches a new green energy bill. Plus, Anchorage’s Muslim community comes together to celebrate Ramadan.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Matt Miller in Juneau
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
