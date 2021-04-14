Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man holding a book touches his head to the carpet
Youssef Barbour, a doctor in Anchorage and the spokesperson for the Islamic Community Center of Anchorage Alaska, touches his forehead to the ground at an evening prayer service on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s congressional delegation takes aim at federal obstacles to Alaska’s cruise season. And, Governor Dunleavy pitches a new green energy bill. Plus, Anchorage’s Muslim community comes together to celebrate Ramadan.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage

