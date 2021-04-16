Drones: Uses and regulations

Drones, or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), are becoming more common in Alaska and
elsewhere every month. This past year they were one of the hottest selling outdoor retail items with sales growing around 12% annually according to thebusinessresearchcompany.com. In Alaska, drones are quickly becoming a part of the outdoor experience. The research, photos, and videos they enable help scientists, land managers, trail builders, artists, and others with their work. On the other hand, they have the potential to disrupt wildlife and other people’s outdoor experience. We will be discussing drone capabilities, regulations, benefits, and challenges with Bill Billmeier of Corax, Dan Beutel with the State of Alaska’s Division of Parks and Recreation, and Heath Schaaf with the U.S. Forest Service.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Bill Billmeier: Corax
- Dan Beutel: State of Alaska DNR Division of Parks and Recreation
- Heath Schaaf: U.S. Forest Service
LINKS:
- State of Alaska UAS (Drone) web site
- State of Alaska Best Practices downloadable PDF
- FAA Drone Information
- FAA Temporary Flight Restriction web page
- U.S. Forest Service Drone web site
- State of Alaska email address for input on drone regulations: dpor.regulations@alaska.gov
- Corax
- Alaska Aireal Media
