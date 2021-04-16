Here’s how small airlines in Alaska are surviving the pandemic travel slow-down | Alaska Insight

Air travel came to a halt last year as the pandemic caused closures across the country. In rural Alaska, where planes are a lifeline for many communities, airlines had to pivot and adjust to the changes quickly.

Aviation journalist and author of the book, “The Map of My Dead Pilots: The Dangerous Game of Flying in Alaska” Colleen Mondor and commercial pilot Jamie Klaes join Lori Townsend to discuss the challenges companies face and the importance of a healthy aviation industry.