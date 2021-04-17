Why aren’t there more Alaska Native defenders, prosecutors and judges?

A listener posed a question for Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska and we tackled it for this week’s show. Where are the Alaska Native defenders, prosecutors and judges in our state’s judicial system? What would justice in Alaska look like if there was a more robust representation of Alaska Natives throughout the system and the process?

In conversations with local attorneys to prepare for the show, some said the pipeline of Alaska Native lawyers is just too small to propel some of them to the bench. But others thought that answer was simplistic, and that Alaska Native lawyers may have different cultural values that make arguing in court or passing judgement from a raised daias as a discomforting