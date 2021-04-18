Learn about these organizations working to support local, sustainable food systems

As part of their series examining Anchorage’s Climate Action Plan, Alaska Common Ground hosted a diverse panel featuring growers, hunters, educators and advocates who want to improve Anchorage and Alaska’s food system.
SPEAKERS:
Micah Hahn – Moderator
Edible Alaska – Amy O’Neill Houck & Jeremy Pataky
Arctic Harvest Deliveries – Kyla Byers
Alaska Food Hub – Robbi Mixon
Yarducopia (a program of Alaska Community Action on Toxics) – Nick Riordan
Anchor Gardens – Cindee Karns
APFGA – Mark Wolbers
Anchorage Urban Sustainability Farm (MOA/HLB) – Shelley Rowton
ANTHC – Jackie Qatalina Schaeffer
Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program Alaska – Katelyn Zonneville
The Alaska Hunting Collective – Jason Croft
Intertribal Agriculture Council – Tikaan Galbreath
UAF Cooperative Extension Service; Health Home & Family Development Program – Sarah Lewis
Alaska Food Policy Council – Rachael Miller
LINKS:
Presentation slides
Presenter organization links
BROADCAST: Sunday, April 18, 2021
RECORDED: Thursday, March 25, 2021 via video conference
ABOUT:
