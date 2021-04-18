Learn about these organizations working to support local, sustainable food systems

Stacked can goods at the Homer Community Food Pantry. (Photo by Shady Grove Oliver)

As part of their series examining Anchorage’s Climate Action Plan, Alaska Common Ground hosted a diverse panel featuring growers, hunters, educators and advocates who want to improve Anchorage and Alaska’s food system.

SPEAKERS:

Micah Hahn – Moderator

Edible Alaska – Amy O’Neill Houck & Jeremy Pataky

Arctic Harvest Deliveries – Kyla Byers

Alaska Food Hub – Robbi Mixon

Yarducopia (a program of Alaska Community Action on Toxics) – Nick Riordan

Anchor Gardens – Cindee Karns

APFGA – Mark Wolbers

Anchorage Urban Sustainability Farm (MOA/HLB) – Shelley Rowton

ANTHC – Jackie Qatalina Schaeffer

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program Alaska – Katelyn Zonneville

The Alaska Hunting Collective – Jason Croft

Intertribal Agriculture Council – Tikaan Galbreath

UAF Cooperative Extension Service; Health Home & Family Development Program – Sarah Lewis

Alaska Food Policy Council – Rachael Miller

LINKS:

Presentation slides

Presenter organization links



BROADCAST: Sunday, April 18, 2021

RECORDED: Thursday, March 25, 2021 via video conference

ABOUT:

