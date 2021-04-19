An insider’s look at ADHD

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is the most commonly diagnosed childhood mental health condition. But as more adults take their children in for treatment, many are coming to realize that they have been living with undiagnosed ADHD their entire lives. The symptoms can make living with people with ADHD challenging and leave many parents at a loss for how to deal with their child’s behavior.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Kathleen Osbourne, ADHD Therapist, Alaska Neuro/Therapy Center

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: