How are districts planning to catch students up this summer?

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
A female teacher points to a word projected on a white board in a classroom with three students sitting a tables facing the front of the classroom
Aurora Elementary teacher Brianna Lundberg helps second graders sound out words during the after school tutoring program in Anchorage on October 23, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Across the state, school districts have worked hard to piece together in-person and distance learning curriculum for students as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education in a big way. Some students fared ok, while others have struggled and some have not engaged much at all. What are the plans for summer school to help students catch up?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Ralph Watkins, Superintendent, Hoonah City Schools
  • Mark Stock, Deputy Superintendent, Anchorage School District
  • Katherine Ellsworth, Director of Federal Programs, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media


