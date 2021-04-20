Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tino Hidalgo, co-owner and prep cook at Jeepney Filipino Hawaiian Fusion Food, prepares a batch of teriyaki sauce. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gustavus residents pushed state officials to test for toxic chemicals at a construction site. And they found them. And, some ethnically diverse restaurants in Anchorage see success even in the pandemic. Plus, Alaska school leaders hope summer school will help address pandemic learning loss.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org