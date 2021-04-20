Ask a Climatologist: Alaska’s spring weather whipsaw

The sun melts snowbanks into icicles in Anchorage on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Photo by Annie Feidt/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Alaskans have seen flip-flop weather develop in just a few days this April, and that’s not necessarily because of footwear choices, although some folks probably are busting out their sandals.

No, we say flip-flop because there were record lows around the state from April 7 to 11, and more recently some places are already setting record daily high temperatures.

National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment, says it’s a remarkably quick switch.

Brettschneider says just a little over a week ago, places like Bettles and Atigun Pass were recording their lowest-ever April temperatures, while Anchorage and Fairbanks — the latter dipping to minus 29 — hit record daily lows.

