Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Pharmacist Justin Ruffridge pre-loads COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a clinic at a Soldotna school Friday, April 16, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A bipartisan push in the legislature to fund school districts for the next two years. And, a pharmacist on the Kenai battles misinformation as he tries to convince locals to get a COVID vaccine. Plus, a small protest in Anchorage to mark the Chauvin guilty verdict.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Nat Herz in Soldotna

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country, including here in Alaska, the officer who killed him has been convicted of murder. It’s a sensitive subject for many people in our community and we want to hear your thoughts.

Leave us a voicemail with your reaction by calling 907 550 8487, and we may share some of your messages on the air.