Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A bipartisan push in the legislature to fund school districts for the next two years. And, a pharmacist on the Kenai battles misinformation as he tries to convince locals to get a COVID vaccine. Plus, a small protest in Anchorage to mark the Chauvin guilty verdict.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Soldotna
- Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country, including here in Alaska, the officer who killed him has been convicted of murder. It’s a sensitive subject for many people in our community and we want to hear your thoughts.
Leave us a voicemail with your reaction by calling 907 550 8487, and we may share some of your messages on the air.