Could Seaweed Help Save the Planet? | INDIE ALASKA

Seaweed and kelp are a billion-dollar industry with the potential to help alleviate the pressures of climate change. Currently, the biggest players in the kelp industry are out of Asia, but Seagrove Kelp Co. in Craig is trying to prove the Last Frontier could be a global seaweed competitor.

Their work is part of a larger network of seaweed and kelp farmers in Alaska who are hoping this emerging industry will benefit not only our oceans but the economies of coastal Alaska, too.

To learn more about what Seagrove Kelp Co. and the Native Conservancy are doing in Alaska, visit their websites below.



https://seagrovekelp.com/​

https://www.nativeconservancy.org/

Video by Hannah Lies and Valerie Kern

Story by Valerie Kern

Additional video and images provided by Dune Lankard and Seagrove Kelp Co.

