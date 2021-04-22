LISTEN: In Alaska, relief and renewed calls for reform after guilty verdict in George Floyd’s murder

Protesters in the Justice for George Floyd rally march through downtown Anchorage on Friday, June 6 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday for the murder of George Floyd has included relief, a sense of justice being done and renewed calls for policing reform.

That was the case for Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, who says there is still much more work to do on improving racial equity here and elsewhere, and not just in law enforcement.

But Hodge Growden says, first, she breathed a sigh of relief when she heard the guilty verdict, because so often in the past, that has not been the outcome.

