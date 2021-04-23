Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 23, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
With some reforms and a windfall of cash, Alaska lawmakers present a plan to fund ferries for over a year. And, the candidates running for Anchorage mayor represent a divided city. Plus, Fairbanks will try a new way of responding to mental health emergencies.
Reports tonight from:
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Dylan Simard
