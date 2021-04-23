Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 23, 2021

Dave Bronson and Forrest Dunbar head to a runoff election on May 11. (Photos courtesy Bronson and Dunbar campaigns)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

With some reforms and a windfall of cash, Alaska lawmakers present a plan to fund ferries for over a year. And, the candidates running for Anchorage mayor represent a divided city. Plus, Fairbanks will try a new way of responding to mental health emergencies.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Dylan Simard

