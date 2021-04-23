Alaskan farmers get creative with growing food sustainably

The definition of farming has expanded over time from soil-only planting and harvesting to include farmers that harvest from the sea. Along the coast, kelp farming is seeing growth as a sustainable industry with economic and environmental benefits. Alaska Public Media’s Adelyn Baxter has more.

There are a lot of different ways to grow crops. Just outside of Palmer, one small-scale, sustainable farmer describes her practices as “beyond organic.” Here’s a profile from Jeff Chen and Emily Schwing of how farmer Zoë Fuller prepares her fields during Spring to grow vegetables, herbs and fruit for her community in the Mat-Su Valley.