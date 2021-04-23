Farm advocates discuss agriculture resources and sustainability | Alaska Insight

Farming in Alaska has changed and expanded in recent years. As seasons lengthen and innovations in farming techniques advance, advocates for eco-friendly farming see big potential. On this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend discusses what’s new in sustainable agriculture around the state with Agriculture Program Director for Alaska Village Initiatives Ronalda Angasan and State Agronomist Rob Carter. She also learns about how farming in Alaska is being redefined by small growers and farmers who raise crops in the sea.

