Former foster youth in Alaska push for repayment of benefits

Clockwise from top left: Tristen Hunter, Ethan Harvey, Malerie McClusky, Katrina Edwards, Mateo Jaime and Alex Carter. Each is owed benefits ranging from $700 a month to more than $20,000. (NPR)

When children lose parents to death, addiction or incarceration, sometimes the state becomes their legal guardian. An investigation by NPR has highlighted that many states, including Alaska, take the dependent child’s social security benefits, often leaving them with no money to help them when they turn 18 and age out of foster care. A class action lawsuit mounted by former Alaska foster youth challenging this practice is now underway.

