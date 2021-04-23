McCoy makes history, with appointment to Acting Chief of the Anchorage Police Department

Kenneth McCoy will become Acting Chief of Police for the Anchorage Police Department on Monday, April 26. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Kenneth McCoy made history this week when he was appointed Acting Chief of the Anchorage Police Department.

At a news conference at police headquarters in Anchorage, McCoy said his appointment is a sign of hope.

“For an announcement like this to be made on our 100th year, that our first African American chief is going to be at the helm, is very humbling and meaningful to me and to my family and to this community,” McCoy said.

McCoy is currently the department’s Deputy Chief. He’s been with APD for nearly three decades. McCoy says his top priority is building and earning trust within the community.

“That’s our biggest challenge, because a large portion of the community and particularly communities of color have lost confidence in law enforcement nationwide,” said McCoy. “It’s my goal on a daily basis to build that trust.”

According to the department, APD’s current chief Justin Doll is taking accrued leave before officially retiring in June. McCoy will assume the role on Monday, April 26.