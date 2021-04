A sample piece from “Portraits of Those who Serve,” an Anchorage School District art project honoring healthcare workers. Subject: Hannah, Registered Nurse (Tayla, Service HS,

Charcoal)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Eagle River High School art teacher Jacob Bera and Anchorage School District fine art coordinator Leah Maltbie. They tell us about an art project meant to show appreciation for everything healthcare workers have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We hear about the project, the motivations behind it, and discuss the value of youth art.

LINKS:

www.portraitsofthosewhoserve.com

Anchorage Museum exhibition