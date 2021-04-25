Doing right by kids: How to pay for quality early childhood education at a scale we need?

Early childhood education classroom, courtesy of North Carolina state childcare website. Image is in the public domain.

Today’s question came from a listener, a father who has weathered and completed his own family’s journey through expensive childcare. He’s grateful. But his own success doesn’t solve a huge challenge in our community, and he asked us to share with listeners the scope of the issue right here in Anchorage.

To help us with this challenge, we invited panelists who work everyday to define what quality early childhood education is, how to collaborate with community partners to achieve it, and how to pay for it.

As always, listeners questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Have you taught in a preschool setting? How about during the COVID experience? Are you a parent who quit your own job and returned home because your wages didn’t cover childcare expenses? Consider sharing your experiences with us on the phone, or sending us an email during the show. Welcome!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy,

GUESTS:

Stephanie Berglund, CEO of nonprofit thread. a quality childcare advocacy organization

Bill Falsey, former Anchorage municipal manager, robust quality childcare advocate

Hilary Seitz, professor of early childhood education, UAA

