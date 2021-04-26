Identifying the root cause of disease with functional medicine

Humans are living longer, accumulating more diagnoses and more questions about whether our quality of life is improved with old age. The field of functional medicine works to find and treat the root cause of diagnoses and not just the diagnoses themselves. Is functional medicine the key to a long and healthy life?
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jill Valerius, Now Health Functional and Integrative Medicine
LINKS:
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: