Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The CDC says people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask when they’re outdoors, unless they’re in a crowded space, according to new guidance. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The CDC has new recommendations for mask-wearing. So, what does that mean for Alaskans? And, a report on police officers’ use of deadly force shows many incidents involve mental health issues. Plus, the state considers moving Skagway’s ore terminal to Haines, causing some concern.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Henry Leasia in Haines

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org