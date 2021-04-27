Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Two people wearing masks avoid social distancing in Central Park as temperatures rose amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 25, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 200,000 lives with over 2.8 million cases. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
The CDC says people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask when they’re outdoors, unless they’re in a crowded space, according to new guidance. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The CDC has new recommendations for mask-wearing. So, what does that mean for Alaskans? And, a report on police officers’ use of deadly force shows many incidents involve mental health issues. Plus, the state considers moving Skagway’s ore terminal to Haines, causing some concern.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell

