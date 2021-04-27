LISTEN: New study examines Alaska law enforcement officers’ use of deadly force

Police investigate Dave Rose Park after a suspect was shot by police in August of 2019. Police say the man pointed a BB gun at officers before being fired upon. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Research on Alaska law enforcement officers’ use of deadly force shows two-thirds of the incidents involved a person with mental or behavioral health issues.

That’s according to a new report by the University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center that looked at 92 cases from 2010 to 2020 in which an officer used lethal force.

The report notes that a third of such incidents involved a person expressing they wanted officers to end their life and that, most often, the person displayed or used a firearm during the incident.

Report: Alaska Police Officer Use of Deadly Force: 2010-2020

The data come from state case files, and the report’s authors, including UAA Justice Center Director Dr. Troy Payne, say the information is useful but limited.

As Payne told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, he thinks the state needs a comprehensive, mandatory data collection on lethal force incidents to be able to follow trends and inform policy decisions.

Read a full transcript of the interview with minor edits for clarity.

Troy Payne: The case files that the Office of Special Prosecutions has, they’re made for a specific purpose. They’re made for the purpose of determining whether or not there’s going to be the potential for criminal liability on the part of police officers. They don’t necessarily have all of the details that the public might want to know.

A good example of that is the officer’s race, or how long the officer has worked for the agency. In most of these incidents, those kinds of details are not legally relevant to the analysis that the Office of Special prosecutions is doing. And so they’re not routinely in these files.

Casey Grove: Is it fair to say, though, one thing coming out of this report is that two thirds of these incidents involve some kind of mental health issue, and the officers often aren’t aware of it so maybe we should try to do something different. Is that fair to say?

Troy Payne: I think it’s both fair and unfair to say that police should be doing something differently in these incidents.

One of the other things that that we found is that in these incidents where the citizen wanted to die, and told someone else, — not only that, but that they wanted the police to do it — in 70% of these incidents, that citizen used a firearm. They either displayed or pointed or fired a gun at someone else.

So when we’re trying to get through what it is that police should be doing differently, or what society should be doing differently, it’s hard to put all of that on the police officers or on the police departments that are responding to the incidents.

The officers are responding to an acute mental health crisis. They’re also responding to an acute public safety hazard when they’re responding to these incidents, and those interests have to be balanced. We really did not find a lot of easy answers to to these kinds of questions.

For me, what it suggests is that there need to be a better array of services upstream before someone gets to a crisis point, and more options available for dealing with folks who are in a crisis. But in most of these incidents, there’s a clear and present public safety issue at the time that officers are using deadly force.

Casey Grove: I guess, you know, getting back to the data, is there anything that you can take out of this report that compares Alaska to other states in terms of how many police use of deadly force incidents we have? Or any other part of that?

No. I would not suggest comparing Alaska to other states, based on the the information in this report.

Everybody reports on these things differently. There are differing amounts of information available, there are different definitions that are used. It’s very difficult to compare across multiple states, on most topics in criminal justice, and certainly on this one.

As an example of a potential gray area for the use of deadly force. It’s possible that you could have something as potentially lethal, but wasn’t. Does that get reviewed by OSP? Or does it get treated as an ordinary use of force? And the short answer is that we don’t, we don’t really know. And we certainly don’t know what that’s like in other states.

Casey Grove: So Troy, I wanted to ask you, we’re talking numbers here, and you’ve got just about 100 incidents that you’re looking at. But of course, each one of those involves an individual person, an individual incident that happened that, in a lot of cases had ended in tragedy. And I wonder, as you’re going through those reports, sort of one by one, does that kind of sink in as you’re going through those reports?



Troy Payne: Yeah.

When we’re going through these kinds of investigative case files, many of them have photographs. They all have narratives. So you have the interviews with police officers, you have transcripts of interviews with witnesses, sometimes with the citizens involved or with people that are related to them. And it’s not possible to forget that these are real people on every side of every one of these incidents.

We are looking at some of the worst things that human beings do to one another and we’re seeing people often on the worst day possible with their lives. It’s certainly something that we remember doing this kind of research, every single one of these incidents involves, often a series of tragedies for everyone involved.