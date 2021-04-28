87-year-old Rep. Don Young announces re-election plans

Incumbent Rep. Don Young addressing moderator Lori Townsend during a debate with Congressional candidate Alyse Galvin for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on October 22 at Debate for the State. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young said he will seek re-election to the seat he has held since 1973.

The Republican, in a statement announcing his re-election plans Wednesday, said with the challenges facing Alaska, this is “not the time to take risks on someone untested and unproven.”

He said his motivation to serve “is the same as it was when I first ran for Congress” and that he will “fight to make Alaska and our nation a better place and to secure a prosperous future.”

Young, 87, is the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House. He won his latest re-election bid in November, with 54.4% of the vote, against Alyse Galvin, an independent. Galvin also ran against Young in 2018.

Young filed as a candidate with the state Division of Elections on Tuesday, a division spokesperson, Tiffany Montemayor, said by email. She said no one else has filed as a candidate for the office with the division yet.

Races for U.S. Senate and governor also will be on next year’s ballot.