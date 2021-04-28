Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A sign saying 'remove your mask only when seated, maximum seating capacity at 50% is 25 until further notice" taped onto a coffee bean grinding machine
A sign about capacity restrictions at a local Anchorage cafe on March 24, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Research shows cancer remains the leading cause of death among Alaska Natives. And, Norwegian Cruise Lines donates $1 million to the City of Sitka. Plus, Anchorage will remove all the city’s gathering limits and social distancing requirements.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka
  • Greg Kim in Bethel

