Anchorage Assembly rolls back COVID-19 gathering limits and business restrictions

The Anchorage Assembly Chambers in the Loussac Library on Jan. 26, 2021. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage COVID-19 restrictions are set to loosen significantly next week.



At a meeting Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously to remove all the city’s gathering limits and social distancing requirements starting Monday, May 3. The decision also lifts COVID-19 requirements for businesses, including hotels, bingo halls, gyms, salons and childcare centers.

All of the requirements included in sections 3 and 4 of Emergency Order 20, including physical distancing in businesses and limitations on indoor gatherings, will become “recommendations.”

Assembly member Chris Constant proposed the change to emergency orders in response to updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday. He argued individuals and businesses that want to comply with the existing mandates will likely continue to do so, and cited decreasing COVID-19 death rates in Anchorage over the last few months.

“This is a practical test on the system to see if we’re ready. And I believe that we are,” said Constant. “Most entities now understand [COVID-19 guidance]. Those who don’t care, don’t care, and those who do have proven it.”

Assembly member Meg Zalatel ultimately supported the move to ease restrictions, but said she would be watching for negative impacts, including health consequences for people who are ineligible for or cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope these recommendations are wholeheartedly followed,” she said. “Because if we start to see an unfavorable trend, I will be one of the first asking for action from this body or from the acting mayor.”

The city’s emergency proclamation, as well as the mask mandate, remain in effect.