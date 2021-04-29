Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 29, 2021

By Thao spreads the word about the vaccine clinic at Russian Jack Park to her friends on Facebook live on April 29th, 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Another attempt to salvage Alaska’s cruise season stalls in the U.S. Senate. And, an Anchorage woman’s personal story inspires others at a vaccine clinic for the Hmong community. Plus, can Alaska’s timber industry capitalize on soaring lumber prices?

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Jay Barrett in Homer

Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org