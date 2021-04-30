Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 30, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s earthquake monitoring system moves into a new phase. And, UAA’s student commencement speaker reflects on her unique college experience. Plus, an Anchorage entrepreneur blends Spanish culture into her new coffee shop.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org