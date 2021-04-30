Fire season is getting longer. How can Alaskans better prepare?

The McKinley fire as seen from the air. (Photo by Clay Dillard, via KTNA)

Most of the snow is gone, summer is around the corner and with it comes the danger of wildfire. Warmer, drier conditions have fueled devastating fire seasons in Interior and South Central in recent years. Better coordination between state and federal agencies can not only help with responding to fires, but preventing them too. How are the experts planning for the coming summer?

Tim Mowry, Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program

