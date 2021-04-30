LISTEN: Acting Anchorage mayor talks economic recovery

Screen shot of Austin Quinn-Davidson, acting mayor of Anchorage, at press briefing about coronavirus restrictions on Friday, November 6. (Kavitha George/Alaska Public Media)

Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced an economic recovery plan Thursday as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quinn-Davidson says the plan builds on work already being done and includes a framework for the future. Still, with another mayor set to take office July 1, it has yet to be seen if the next top official for Alaska’s largest city will agree with her administration’s ideas.

Quinn-Davidson told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove the city’s efforts have extended beyond addressing the public health crisis of COVID-19 to things like jobs programs and rental and childcare assistance, and there’s more help on the way.

