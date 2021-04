Take a flight over the Mat-Su valley, the Anchorage Bowl, or the Kenai Peninsula and you may notice areas that were once evergreen, but have now turned a rusty reddish brown. All of those trees are fuel for wildfires and a small beetle has killed many of them. As Alaska Public Media’s Emily Schwing reports, it’s not only happening in remote parts of the state. Thousands of urban trees are also coming down because of the spruce beetle.