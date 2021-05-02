RUNNING 2021: Runoff for Mayor of Anchorage

Hometown Alaska will host RUNNING 2021: Runoff Candidates for Mayor Monday May 3 from 10-11 am. Both candidates will join us for the program. Questions are welcome from the listening audience (see format below). The program will air again at 8 pm Monday evening and will be podcast on this page afterward.
FORMAT: Hometown Alaska has three segments and we’ll use those segments to organize the discussion between candidates.
Segment One (first 20 minutes): Questions from the moderator for the candidates.
Segment Two (next 20 minutes): Candidates pose questions to each other. If candidates run out of questions or this format proves otherwise unproductive, the moderator will resume questions.
Segment Three: (last 20 minutes): Questions from the public. If we run short of questions, the moderator will ask more questions.
ELECTION REMINDER: Mail-in ballots are already in the community and are due by Monday, May 11. Get all the voting details at muni.org/elections. If you prefer to vote in person or need assistance, check this Voter Information page for three locations you can vote in person (scroll to see Anchorage Vote Centers in red type). Calendar information for the Mayoral Runoff can be found at this link.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Forrest Dunbar, current Assembly member, captain in the Alaska Army National Guard, candidate for mayor
- Dave Bronson, retired commercial and military pilot, candidate for mayor
LINKS:
- Dave Bronson for Mayor, campaign website
- Forrest Dunbar for Mayor, campaign website
- Municipal election information website
- Mayoral runoff calendar information website
- Community panel on what the next mayor should be working on, Alaska Public Media, website
- Alaska News Source Mayoral Runoff Candidate Conversation, website
- Anchorage Daily News questions for mayoral candidates, website
- Anchorage Daily News runoff candidates answer video questions, website
PARTICIPATE:
- CALL: 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2 to 3 p.m.)
- SEND E-MAIL: to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (E-mails may be read on air).
- COMMENT: or post a question below (Comments may be read on air).
- LIVE: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.
- PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.