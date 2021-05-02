RUNNING 2021: Runoff for Mayor of Anchorage

Dave Bronson and Forrest Dunbar head to a runoff election on May 11. (Photos courtesy Bronson and Dunbar campaigns)

Hometown Alaska will host RUNNING 2021: Runoff Candidates for Mayor Monday May 3 from 10-11 am. Both candidates will join us for the program. Questions are welcome from the listening audience (see format below). The program will air again at 8 pm Monday evening and will be podcast on this page afterward.

FORMAT: Hometown Alaska has three segments and we’ll use those segments to organize the discussion between candidates.

Segment One (first 20 minutes): Questions from the moderator for the candidates.

Segment Two (next 20 minutes): Candidates pose questions to each other. If candidates run out of questions or this format proves otherwise unproductive, the moderator will resume questions.

Segment Three: (last 20 minutes): Questions from the public. If we run short of questions, the moderator will ask more questions.

ELECTION REMINDER: Mail-in ballots are already in the community and are due by Monday, May 11. Get all the voting details at muni.org/elections. If you prefer to vote in person or need assistance, check this Voter Information page for three locations you can vote in person (scroll to see Anchorage Vote Centers in red type). Calendar information for the Mayoral Runoff can be found at this link.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Forrest Dunbar , current Assembly member, captain in the Alaska Army National Guard, candidate for mayor

, current Assembly member, captain in the Alaska Army National Guard, candidate for mayor Dave Bronson, retired commercial and military pilot, candidate for mayor

LINKS:

Dave Bronson for Mayor, campaign website

Forrest Dunbar for Mayor, campaign website

Municipal election information website

Mayoral runoff calendar information website

Community panel on what the next mayor should be working on, Alaska Public Media, website

Alaska News Source Mayoral Runoff Candidate Conversation, website

Anchorage Daily News questions for mayoral candidates, website

Anchorage Daily News runoff candidates answer video questions, website

PARTICIPATE: