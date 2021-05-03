WATCH: Runoff candidate discussion for Mayor of Anchorage

FORMAT: Hometown Alaska has three segments and we’ll use those segments to organize the discussion between candidates.
Segment One (first 20 minutes): Questions from the moderator for the candidates.
Segment Two (next 20 minutes): Candidates pose questions to each other. If candidates run out of questions or this format proves otherwise unproductive, the moderator will resume questions.
Segment Three: (last 20 minutes): Questions from the public. If we run short of questions, the moderator will ask more questions.