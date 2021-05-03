WATCH: Runoff candidate discussion for Mayor of Anchorage

By
AKPM Staff
-
Two white men pictureed side by side
Former Air Force and commercial pilot Dave Bronson (right) and Assemblymember and Alaska Army National Guard Captain Forrest Dunbar pictured in April, 2021 (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

FORMAT: Hometown Alaska has three segments and we’ll use those segments to organize the discussion between candidates.

Segment One (first 20 minutes): Questions from the moderator for the candidates.

Segment Two (next 20 minutes): Candidates pose questions to each other. If candidates run out of questions or this format proves otherwise unproductive, the moderator will resume questions.

Segment Three: (last 20 minutes): Questions from the public. If we run short of questions, the moderator will ask more questions.

