Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A weathered greyissh tugboat on the sandy beach with mountains in the background
The tugboat Lumberman sitting in Gastineau Channel at low tide on June 15, 2018. It’s since been moved to a city-owned vacant cruise ship dock. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Big questions about whether a gas pipeline from the North Slope will finally be built. And, the Coast Guard intentionally sinks a crumbling tug boat in Juneau. Plus, Alaska officials prepare for fire season.

Reports tonight from:

  • Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR