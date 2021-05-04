Anchorage woman’s death under investigation after body found near Eklutna Lake

A photo illustration of Jerilyn Nicholson shared by friends and family on social media to mourn her death. (Facebook)

Anchorage police say a 27-year-old woman reported missing Friday was found dead Saturday north of the city.

Jerilyn Nicholson’s death remains under investigation after her body was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road, a semi-rural area at the northern edge of Anchorage’s municipal boundary, police said in a written statement .

Officers who responded to the 911 call about the body, “made observations at the scene that … warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” the statement said.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Nicholson’s father, William Nicholson, said their large family had come together to console each other.

“We’re dealing with this as a family,” he said. “She was a wonderful, wonderful angel, and we’re grieving her loss.”

Police said a medical examiner would determine the cause of Nicholson’s death.

Nicholson was last seen in Eagle River on April 24, a week before her body was found, and last heard from via text message on April 25, according to the earlier missing person report.

Police ask that anyone with information about Nicholson’s death, including any video, call dispatchers at 311.