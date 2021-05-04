Trail building in Alaska: Summer of 2021

Trails are one of the primary infrastructures in the outdoors. They lead us to destinations or are and end unto themselves. Trails get us through the bushes and into the high country. They provide opportunities for observing nature, exercise, and relaxation. A good trail is well designed and built to avoid erosion and lasts a long time. Trail building in Alaska has come a long way since people went straight up the fall line. Alaska Trails and other organizations and trail building businesses spend the winter months funding and planning for the summer trail building season. This show talks with the people who will be working on trails around the state, discussing what trail-building projects are happening this summer.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Steve Cleary: Alaska Trails
- Kathy Sarns-Irwin: Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks
- Christine Byl: Interior Trails
- Wes Hoskins: Mat-Su Trails and Parks Foundation
- Nelson Crone: Valley Mountain Biker and Hikers
LINKS:
- Alaska Trails
- Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks on Facebook
- Interior Trails
- Mat Su Trails and Parks Foundation
- Valley Mountain Biker and Hikers
- State of Alaska State Park Trail Maps
BROADCAST: Thursday, May 6th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 6th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: