Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 6, 2021

The larger of 2 Denali hybrid shuttle buses (Photo courtesy of National Park Service)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Economists push back on the idea that enhanced unemployment benefits are to blame for a worker shortage. And, a survey shows some Alaskans don’t think COVID-19 is serious. Plus, Denali National Park officials are expecting an influx of visitors this year.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org