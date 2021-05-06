Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Economists push back on the idea that enhanced unemployment benefits are to blame for a worker shortage. And, a survey shows some Alaskans don’t think COVID-19 is serious. Plus, Denali National Park officials are expecting an influx of visitors this year.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
