Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 7, 2021

Ruby crowned kinglet (Photo by Donna Dewhurst/USFWS)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Don Young hopes an antique political strategy will help fund infrastructure projects in the state. And, could this summer in Alaska include more organized events? Plus, Alaskans get into this year’s Bird Sighting Contest.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Max Jungreis in Anchorage

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Nicole Edmison in Kotzebue

