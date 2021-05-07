Future sustainability of the permanent fund

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Lawmakers are still grappling with how to settle on a budget plan for Alaska’s future and permanent fund earnings are at the center of the debate. What’s the best way forward to ensure the sustainability of the fund and a dividend, while also providing vital state services?

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, Alaska House

Alaska House Sen. Mike Shower, Alaska Senate

Alaska Senate Ian Laing, executive director, Institute of the North

executive director, Institute of the North Wanetta Ayers, executive director, Commonwealth North

