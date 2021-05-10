Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 10, 2021

A doctor prepares to administer a vaccine injection at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, N.Y., in January. The FDA has approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for patients age 12-15. Kevin Hagen/AP

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Pfizer vaccine gets the green light for kids 12-15 years old, and shots could start later this week. And, new CDC rules could allow a short Alaska cruise season but small towns are not popping champagne corks just yet. Plus, what happened to those disappearing Instagram posts about missing and murdered Indigenous people?

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Lyndsey Brollini and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

